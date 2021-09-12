Fleeing bandits run into military camp in Niger community, scores killed

Scores of armed bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina States last Friday afternoon met their waterloo in the hands of soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The bandits who were allegedly escaping through the notorious Alawa thick forest, in their hundreds, ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa, and engaged the soldiers in a serious gun duel for several hours.

At the end of the face-off with the fleeing hoodlums by the military, one soldier was allegedly missing while scores of the armed bandits were neutralized, as several others escaped into the forest with bullets wounds.

Those who escaped…