Islamic cleric hails Amosun’s exploits as Ogun governor

Mudeer, Markaz Arabic Training Centre, Agege, Lagos, Sheikh Muhammad Habeebullah Adam Abdul-Lah El-Ilory, has described former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, as the greatest of all governors the state has ever had.

Sheikh Adam Al-Ilory gave this credit while delivering a lecture during the Nikkah ceremony of the daughter of Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, the Nigerian High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Raheemah and her husband, Rahman in Abeokuta, the state capital on Sunday.

Sheikh Adam Al-Ilory commended Amosun for his giant strides, unparalleled achievements at remodeling Ogun State and promoting Islam across the country while praying for him to excel in his future…