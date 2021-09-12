Making NNPC audited financial statements public, positive development for extractive industry ― Don

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Professor Damilola Olawuyi (SAN), who is also an energy law expert, has lauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the recent publication of its 2020 audited financial statements.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who is a board member of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), stated this during an interactive online session with reporters at the weekend, adding that the audited financial statement of the NNPC which was recently made publicly available on the website of the corporation highlights its current operational and financial position.

This is the third…