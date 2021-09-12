Mental Magnitude – Tribune Online

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK
It has been physiologically established that the average daily water balance for an adult is approximately as follows:
Drunk as such = 2(1/2) pints
Contained in food = 1(1/3) pints
From oxidation of food = 1/2 pints
Total = 4(1/3) pints
Lost in urine = 2(1/2) pints
From skin surface = 1 pint
From lungs = 2/3 pints
In faeces = 1/6 pints
Total = 4(1/3) pints
Assuming that we neither overfeed nor underfeed, and granting that our diet is balanced and of the right quality, the quantity of actual water or liquid which we need take a day is 2(1/2) pints. It is the duty of the educators and…
