Mental Magnitude – Tribune Online

It has been physiologically established that the average daily water balance for an adult is approximately as follows:

Drunk as such = 2(1/2) pints

Contained in food = 1(1/3) pints

From oxidation of food = 1/2 pints

Total = 4(1/3) pints

Lost in urine = 2(1/2) pints

From skin surface = 1 pint

From lungs = 2/3 pints

In faeces = 1/6 pints

Total = 4(1/3) pints

Assuming that we neither overfeed nor underfeed, and granting that our diet is balanced and of the right quality, the quantity of actual water or liquid which we need take a day is 2(1/2) pints. It is the duty of the educators and…