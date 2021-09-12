Much ado about COVID-19 palliatives

To cushion the effect of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government rolled out a survival scheme for transport workers comprising motorists, motorcycle operators, also known as okada riders, and others in Ekiti State, YOMI AYELESO reports that would-be beneficiaries, rather than commending the initiative, are complaining that they have been left out of it.

On Saturday July 17, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, said most of the beneficiaries of the government’s COVID-19 package under the Economic Sustainable Plan (ESP) in the transportation sector were selected through their relevant unions and…