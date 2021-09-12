Osinbajo, Anglican Church, RCCG Abuja pray for peace of Nigeria

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday joined members of the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja on Sunday to pray for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

The intercessions coincided with the visit of Osinbajo who led other Federal Government officials to grace the dedication of new buildings opened by both denominations.

They also prayed for God to grant Nigeria victory over the sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

At the Anglican church, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba, assisted by…