Protest: Our agenda for UN General Assembly on Tuesday —Akintoye

The Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), an umbrella body of self-determination groups in the South-West, South-South, South-East and Middle Belt with Ilana Omo Oodua, has scheduled a one-million-man protest for the United Nations General Assembly which begins on Tuesday, September 14. In NINAS, a renowned Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye is representing the South-West and Yorubaland; the Lower Niger Congress under the leadership of Tony Nnadi is representing the South-South, South-East and Middle-Belt Renaissance Movement under the leadership of Professor Yusufu Turaki is representing the Middle Belt. In this interview with DARE ADEKANMBI,…