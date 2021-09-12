Raise end-time army for Christ, church leaders told

Church leaders across the nation have been tasked to raise an end-time army for Christ to break the yoke of sin and death in the lives of men and make them ready to take over all spheres of life, in order to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ.

Reverend Abraham Nandem Ayuba, said this during the 13th World Apostolic Leadership Development Summit Nigeria, tagged “I never knew you, depart from me”, at the JOGOR Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, organised by Faith Institute of Evangelism and Leadership Development, Ibadan.

He expressed concern over the dearth of effective leadership globally and the church in particular, adding that this underscored the formation of the…