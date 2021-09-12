Rivers VAT judgment and sentiments of brotherliness

The landmark judgment by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt giving Rivers State government the right to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state has polarized the country with some people accusing the financially buoyant states of insensitivity about the plight of their less fortunate counterparts, especially since Lagos State House of Assembly set about enacting a law that would confer on the state the power for VAT collections.

Apart from individuals who see the judgment as a coup against some states in the country, Gombe State government has also come out to declare that the implementation of the judgment would impair the economy of many states. The state Commissioner…