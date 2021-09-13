2023: Hide and seek in APC, PDP over zoning

A MISTY atmosphere surrounds the zoning formula likely to be adopted by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for elective offices preparatory to 2023, as governors elected under their platforms try to consolidate their grip on the parties.

Though neither the ruling APC nor the main opposition PDP has formally proclaimed any zoning formula for the election, they seem to be in dilemma over the issue.

This is largely due to division among ranks of their major stakeholders over power shift, even some big wigs are pushing for consensus arrangement to determine standard-bearer for the next general election.

Three issues, according to findings, are…