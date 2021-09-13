5% growth in Nigeria’s economy, not worth celebrating ― Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on Sunday, said the increase in the nation’s economic growth of five per cent as announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is not worth celebrating because it does not translate to better lives for Nigerians.

Featuring on the Channels TV programme, “Politics Today”, he contended that “I believe in fiscal federalism, it would help the country to grow. At this point, the country is not growing, productivity is very low. The NBS report that the nation’s economy grows at 5per cent should not be celebrated.”

“That 5per cent is being compared to minus 6per cent of the same quarter of 2000. That growth is driven by transport…