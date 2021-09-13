75 abducted Zamfara students regain freedom

The abducted seventy-five students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Zamfara State have regained their freedom after spending 13 days in captivity.

The students and the vice-principal of the school who were kidnapped on September 1, while preparing for their mock exams were released by their abductors on Sunday.

It would be recalled that five students had earlier escaped from their captors.

The release of the students was confirmed in a video clip, that was posted on Facebook, by one of Governor Bello Matawalle’s media aides.

While narrating her ordeal, one of the students remarked that the bandits kept threatening to kill them with guns and knives.

She added that the experience…