Climate change could force 216 million people to migrate by 2050

Climate change could force 216 million people across six world regions to move within their countries by 2050.

This is according to the World Bank’s updated Groundswell report released on Monday.

The report identifies climate change as an increasingly potent driver of migration.

It added that hotspots of internal climate migration could emerge as early as 2030 and continue to spread and intensify by 2050.

The report also finds that immediate and concerted action to reduce global emissions, and support green, inclusive, and resilient development, could reduce the scale of climate migration by as much as 80 per cent.

Climate change is a powerful driver of internal migration because of its…