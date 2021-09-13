Domesticating the Child Rights Act

SOMETIME in 1989, leaders from different continents of the world met and reached an international agreement on childhood by adopting the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). The overall objective is to protect the rights of children: to ensure that they enjoy their childhood and prevent adults from unnecessarily stampeding them into adulthood for selfish reasons. Specifically, the convention states that childhood is separate from adulthood, and lasts until 18 years. By the convention, the time a child is born up to the age of 18 years is regarded as a special, protected time in which children must be allowed to grow, learn, play, develop and flourish…