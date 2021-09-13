Igbo and Buhari’s peace speech in Imo State

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week in Imo State, acknowledged the resourcefulness and enterprising spirit of Igbo people. He said: “The fundamental thing about the Igbo people is that there is no town you visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbo being in charge of either infrastructure or the pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, it is unthinkable for me that any Igbo man would consider himself not to be a part of Nigeria. The evidence is there for everyone to see that Igbo are in charge of Nigeria’s economy.” Amazing.

Was it not this same president who said in June – just three months ago – that these same Igbo, because of their beloved Biafra were “just like a dot in a…