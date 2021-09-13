Insurgency: Group backs Ortom over call to arm farmers

A youth group under the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), South-East geopolitical zone, has expressed its support for the call by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for farmers to be constitutionally empowered to carry arms to defend themselves against killer Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen and killing innocent Nigerians.

The group, in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday, and jointly endorsed by the President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Secretary-General, Kanic Igwe, said that since the Federal Government had failed woefully to protect the people against killer Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles, farmers who are the primary targets of the killer Fulani…