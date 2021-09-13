Lagos and impetus to insurance business

IT was adequate insurance arrangements that helped the Lagos State government underwrite losses incurred during the #End SARS protest in October last year. Hence, strict adherence to insurance policy really helped Lagos with the challenges of replacement, reinstatement and repairs of damaged public assets in the aftermath of the protest. COVID-19 is another challenge that was catered for by the insurance industry. The consortium of underwriters provided a ‘special package’ for the state’s medical personnel involved in the treatment of patients. This was done in the form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The foregoing was revealed by Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr….