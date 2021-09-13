Loss of Biodiversity threatens food supply in Africa ― Ikeazor

Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor has said that the livelihood of millions of Nigerians is threatened by the loss of biodiversity in the country and around the world.

She said the global crisis of climate change has impacted biodiversity and food supply to the global community, especially in the African region.

“The World is facing a planetary crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss. This global loss of biodiversity is threatening the

security of the worlds food supplies and the livelihoods of millions of people including indigenous people and local communities, especially in the African region.

“The good news is that it is not too late to reverse the current trends if…