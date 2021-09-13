Minister calls for CBN support for solid minerals sector

The Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Dr Uche Ogah has attributed the snail speed development in the minerals sector to a lack of support by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Dr Uche Ogah stated this at the opening of a two day public and investigative hearing on four bills organized by the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy in Abuja.

The bills under consideration are The Nigerian Minerals Development Corporation Establishment Bill 2021; Solid Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission Establishment Bill 2021; Institute of Bitumen Management Establishment Bill 2021; Explosive Act 1964 Repeal and Re-enactment…