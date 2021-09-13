NCAA directs foreign airlines not to deny Nigerian travellers boarding amidst COVID-19 PCR test crisis

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a circular to all foreign airlines operating into Nigeria not to henceforth deny Nigerian travellers boarding for their inability to show evidence of payment for the day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code.

The challenges surrounding the generation of the PCR code after payment of the statutory fees had led many travellers from Nigeria and into Nigeria to be denied boarding by foreign airlines.

Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, attributed the circular to the challenges confronting some Nigerian travellers while trying to fill their health and travel history into Nigeria’s International Travel portal…