Redeemer’s University gets new Pro-Chancellor

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Visitor to Redeemer’s University, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has appointed Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, who is the church Continental Overseer; West Coast and Central Africa, to lead the newly inaugurated governing council of the university.

He takes over from Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya, whose tenure expired on August 15, 2021, having served meritoriously for eight years.

Pastor Odeyemi, who holds several positions of responsibilities within the global hierarchy of the RCCG, is also the Assistant General Overseer (Education and Training) and the Vice President (Evangelism) for Christ Redeemer’s Ministries, an arm of the Redeemed…