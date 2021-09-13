Suicide more common than imagined ― Stakeholders

The consensus at a community sensitization is that suicide cases are more common than imagined, although they are preventable and the act is still a criminal offence to die by suicide in Nigeria.

Director, Primary Health Care, Ibadan North Health Authority, Dr Monday Famakinwa, speaking at the 2021 Goodworker Ministry International’s World Suicide Day community sensitization at the Ibadan North-East Local government, said suicide is not good, commoner in men, more in ages 30 to 40 years and caused by mental health problems, particularly depression and emotional problems.

According to him, “suicidal ideation can set in due to disruption in some chemicals in the brain. For instance, when…