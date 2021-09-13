Whitemoney wins HoH as Nini holds veto power

Shine Ya Eye Housemate, Whitemoney, has won for the first time in the Head of House (HoH) games. He emerged as the HoH after winning 26 points in the Monday night games.

As deputy, Whitemoney picked his ally and favourite partner, Queen.

Nini, who was initially up for eviction this week, came second in the games and now holds the veto power with which she replaced herself with Cross.

The nomination for the week’s eviction was held before the games.

This week’s nominees are Cross, Yousef, Angel, Emmanuel and Saskay.

The reality show is in its week eight and two weeks away from the grand finale and the ultimate prize of N90 million.