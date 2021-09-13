Yoruba nation: Way to freedom or dissolution?

Nigeria as a nation is becoming similar to Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart.” The country is being ravaged by many challenges: insecurity, poor power supply, poverty and unemployment among other issues, leading to continual agitations for secession.

A brief journey down the history of Nigeria would add an exciting quality to this intellectual banquet. The remote cause of Nigeria’s civil war, which raged between 1967 and 1970, was ethnic animosity, which reigned in the country then. That war led to enormous loss of lives and the ruination of our country’s economy and infrastructures. Till now, we are still rallying from the disastrous effects of that destructive war. But have…