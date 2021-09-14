Akeredolu approves Deji of Akure as chairman, Ondo council of Obas

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi as the chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Richard Olatunde, who said the monarch’s appointment follows the expiration of the two-year single tenure of the immediate past chairman of the council, Oba (Dr.) Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, Olugbo of Ugbo, was appointed on the 13th of September 2019.

According to the statement, the tenure of the new chairman starts on14th September 2021.

The statement read: “Governor Akeredolu appreciates the council under the…