AYCF tackles group over attack on CBN governor

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has lampooned Arewa Youth Assembly, which on Monday asked the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to “resign his position” over his alleged failure to manage the country’s economy sustainably”

A media release signed by the group’s National President, Yerima Shettima, noted that the Arewa Assembly leadership “is blind to the reality of not just the Nigerian economy but that of the entire world, ravaged by the Covid-19 epidemic, notably the United States, where millions lost their jobs and big investments are still folding up.”

It would be recalled that the Arewa Assembly, which spoke through its speaker,…