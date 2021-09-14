Don urges FG to re-introduce handwriting in schools

A don, Dr Solomon Mangvwat, has urged the Federal Government to re-introduce handwriting in the curricula of Nigerian schools, at all levels.

Mangvwat, who is the Dean School of Education, Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, made the call in his Inaugural Lecture.

The tittle of the lecture is: “Language by Hand and Brain Reciprocity: The Gap in the National Certificate of Education Teacher Programme: The Future in the Past?.”

“Handwriting teaching is relevant in our education system, because about 10 – 30 per cent of children have difficulty mastering writing skills due to Attention Deficit/hyper-activity disorder, learning disabilities, speech and language…