Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities

Mixed sentiments dominate equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, as the local bourse opens the week with a marginal loss.

The All Share Index (ASI) of the Exchange, having lost 0.02 per cent, settled at 38,915.62 basis points in the first trading session of the week.

Profit-taking activities kept its hold on the local bourse, especially on the bellwether stock, WAPCO’s that depreciated by 1.8 per cent bearing its weight on the ASI, leaving it with two basis points reduction.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses printed -0.8 per cent and -3.4 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, investors shed N3.21 billion from their investments as the market…