EU inaugurates Youth Sounding Board in Nigeria

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) on Monday inaugurated a 25-member Youth Sounding Board in Abuja.

The Board is a body of young Nigerians that will help in shaping and implementing EU programmes and strategies in the country for more inclusiveness.

The inauguration is part of the EU’s commitment to incorporating young Nigerians in its decision-making process.

Members of the EU Youth Sounding Board (EU-YSB) will have an unpaid mandate of two years. The Board serve as a bridge between young Nigerians and the delegation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Charge d’Affaires at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Alexandre…