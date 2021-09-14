Foundation to deliberate on multisectoral collaboration for national development

Seeking to highlight the role of innovation in national development, grant-making non-profit organisation, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is set to host the fifth edition of its annual Breakfast Dialogue, on the 14th and 15th of September, 2021.

Themed “Reimagining the Future of Development: Learn, Adjust, Thrive!”, the 2021 edition of the Breakfast Dialogue to be held virtually, is geared to spur innovative strategies and encourage multisectoral collaboration across Africa that can alleviate some of the biggest societal problems such as poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Speaking on the event, CEO of the ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, stated that the “event will be a…