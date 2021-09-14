Governor Inuwa makes case for full utilisation of completed Dadinkowa Hydro power plant

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has called for the full and effective utilisation of the completed Dadin Kowa multi-purpose dam for the benefit of the people of the entire North-East sub-region.

The governor made the call, on Monday, when visited the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu in Abuja saying that, “as you may be aware, the Dadin Kowa multi-purpose dam has been completed and the hydropower section of it, that is generating 40 megawatts of power has been lying idle for quite a while.”

The governor who spoke to journalists after the meeting added that issues relating to…