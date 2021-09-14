International Women’s Day colours: Myth or reality?

THE International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day set aside globally to celebrate women for their doggedness and achievements in the context of social, economic, cultural and political sagacity. The day was instituted in the early 1900s. It is set aside to, among others, increase awareness on the need for gender equality and remind the world of the inhumane handling of women’s fragility and disparity with their male counterpart. On the occasion, women are specially celebrated, while some are distinguished with awards having been identified as role models or game changers. This writer, however, is mainly interested in the IWD by the three colours identified with the celebration, which…