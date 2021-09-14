JUST IN: Kidnappers pick Zamfara emir along Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, was on Tuesday kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

It was gathered that the attackers opened fire on the convoy of the emir and successfully demobilised some of the vehicles, including that of the traditional ruler, before he was taken away.

Sources disclosed that the emir was kidnapped around Olam Factory, a few kilometres to the city of Kaduna, while he was heading back to his domain after attending an event in Abuja.

