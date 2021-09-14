Kano Assembly gives Ganduje 48 hours ultimatum to remove revenue board chairman

The Kano State House of Assembly has given Governor Abdullahi Ganduje a 48-hour ultimatum to remove the Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, AbduRazak Salihi for allegedly violating the constitutional provision of the nation and disrespect to the legislative chamber.

The Speaker, Engr. Hamisu Chidari, however, disclosed that the House had agreed to set up an eight-man committee that would investigate why Kano fell from the second position in revenue collection after Lagos to now the 10th position.

It will be recalled that the chairman was said to have refused to disclose to the House, the position of the state’s revenue collection, despite series of requests by the legislature.

The…