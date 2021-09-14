Kogi assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Bello

Members of Kogi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello clearing the governor of any wrongdoing regarding the bailout funds or their utilisation.

According to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole, who rased the motion said based on the report of the House Committee on Public Accounts, clearing the governor of any wrongdoing regarding the bailout funds or its utilisation, the House does pass a Vote of Confidence on Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State and his administration for prudently managing the financial resources of the state.

The House also condemned the EFCC for raising a false alarm to put the…