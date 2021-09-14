NIESV renews calls for review of Land Use Act, ESVRBON Act

THE Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has renewed call for a review or abrogation of the Land Use Act.

The professional group made the call during a courtesy visit led by its President, Mr Emmanuel Okas Wike, to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, in his office in Abuja.

Making the appeal, Wike, who was accompanied by the national executives and trustees of the institution, described the Land Use Act of 1978 as “simply inimical” to housing provision in Nigeria, saying it has now become compulsory to either review or abrogate the 43-year old law to promote growth in the sector.

Besides, the president of NIESV also requested the support of…