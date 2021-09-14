PDP raises alarm over Buhari’s demand for fresh loan of $4bn, $710m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over the fresh demand of President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly to take another external loan of $4 billion and $710 million.

While rejecting the reported moves by president, the party stated that Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration desire to further mortgage the nation.

The party lamented that “with the reckless borrowing by President Buhari and the APC, Nigerians might eventually not have a nation and a patrimony that they can freely call their own, after the APC, which has less than two years to vacate office.

“With the N33.107 trillion debt already accumulated by President Buhari and the APC with…