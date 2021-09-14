Remittance inflows to Africa could decline by $3bn in 2021 ― UN

Remittances to African countries are expected to decrease by 5.4 per cent from $44 billion in 2020 to a projected total of $41 billion in 2021, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to findings of Continental Migration Report 2021.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) report noted that the costs associated with sending remittances to Africa are some of the highest in the world

Titled, “African regional review of the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration”, the report was produced by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC).

It builds from four sub-regional…