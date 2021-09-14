The girls and women of Afghanistan will rise again

AFTER my article, A Dirge for Afghan Girls and Women?, bemoaning the fate of girls and women in Afghanistan under the resurgent Taliban against the background of the brutality the Taliban visited especially on girls and women the first time they were in power in Afghanistan, we now have reports of the rank and file of the Taliban again imposing draconian restrictions on girls and women in Afghanistan in spite of the promises and pledges of the Taliban leadership not to restrict women this time around. Of course, we have also seen the international system, under the leadership of the United States, which unceremoniously left Afghanistan after a 20-year misadventure without even a…