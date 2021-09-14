We impounded over 3,850 vehicles between May, July this year ― LASTMA boss

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it impounded over 3,850 vehicles, private and commercial, on Lagos roads, for various traffic offences, between May and July, this year.

The new General Manager of the agency, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this in Lagos, in a chat with the media, in his office, on Monday.

While expressing concerns at the low level of compliance to traffic law by road users in the state, the new LASTMA boss added that the huge figure does not represent the total number of traffic law violators; since it is absolutely impossible to apprehend all offenders.

Oreagba appealed to the media and critical stakeholders to support the new leadership of the…