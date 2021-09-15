Delta govt not providing land for herders as assembly yet to pass bill on open grazing

Delta State House of Assembly is yet to pass the bill regulating livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state just as the state government explained that it was not acquiring lands for herdsmen.

In a statement in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said contrary to misinformation in the public, the state was not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.

He stated that ranching like any other business was a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state was free to acquire land for the said purpose in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate…