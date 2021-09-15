Economic realities force us into borrowing to pay salary ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state said the economic reality in the country has forced his government to be borrowing to pay salaries of workers, saying “this is against our earlier stand that we would not borrow to pay salaries”

This is just as the governor directed the payment of the salary of the state’s striking medical doctors after meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at his office.

Akeredolu explained that the stalemate that led to their industrial action was a result of the lack of understanding from a section of the NMA, which was encouraging segregation of the workforce in terms of payment of salaries.

He however, assured the medical…