Egbeje Ede: Yoruba monarchs, personalities laud culture promotion, job creation initiative

THE Yoruba language is facing some challenges, especially with the upcoming generation not too keen in speaking the language; parents also are not helping matters as they prefer their children to speak the English language to the detriment of the indigenous language.

It is as a result of this that Egbeje Ede, a new socio-cultural Yoruba language education board game is created to promote the language and culture through recreative learning methodology.

Egbeje Ede is an invention of Adetola Balogun and Dayo Taiwo, two young men who seek a new reality in promoting the Yoruba language and culture as a vehicle for job creation and youth empowerment.

The creation of Egbeje Ede was inspired by the…