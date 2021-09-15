HOSTCOM urges Obiano to set up Anambra Oil/Gas Producing Commission

The national president of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Benjamin Stylet, has called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, to establish an Anambra State Oil and Gas Producing Commission.

Chief Stylet made the call at the Professor Dora Akuyilli Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, during the official maiden convention/inauguration of the 21 local government area coordinators and their executives.

According to him, the commission, if created by the governor, would take up and supervise all the developmental projects in the host communities in the state.

He said that the three per cent for host communities is meant for the development of the…