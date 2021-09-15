Militancy: Peace negotiator fingers illiteracy as cause of insecurity

Negotiator for peace for repentant militants in Akwa Ibom State, Ekong Udom, has identified high level of illiteracy as the major cause of insecurity and other forms of criminalities, including armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and rape, noting that 90 per cent of the 402 hoodlums dropped out of basic schools to be on the other side of the law.

Udom, who spoke in an interview in Uyo, the state capital, blamed government for paying lip service to educational development.

“The state government is not taking the quality of education of its citizens as a priority. This is the reason some of the school dropouts are dabbling into crimes to assert themselves and to eke out a living.

‘’Out…