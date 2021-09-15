NEDC to construct 500 housing units in Bauchi, distributes food, non-food items to IDPs

North-East Development Commission (NEDC) is set to commence the construction of 500 housing units in Bauchi State in continuation of its infrastructure rebuilding process in the North-East subregion ravaged by insurgency.

Information made available to Journalists in Bauchi indicated that the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the houses will be performed, on Thursday, in Bauchi by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to be assisted by the Managing Director and CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali.

In addition, there will also be flagging off of the distribution of food and non-food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are presently taking refuge in…