Ogun gov seeks N83.5bn loan to boost agric, tourism, solid minerals

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sought the speedy approval of the N83.5 billion loan requested from the 1.68 per cent Development of Natural Resources Fund (DNRF) from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RAMFAC).

The loan, if approved according to the governor, will be used by the state to boost agriculture, tourism and other sectors of the state’s economy.

Abiodun stated this while playing host to members of Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee of RMFAC led by its chairman, Alhaji Adamu Dibal, in his office at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor told members of the committee who were on evaluation tour of Ogun, that the release of the fund would…