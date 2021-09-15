Osinbajo and the burden of public office

AN allegation is a charge or claim that someone has done something illegal or wrong. But the fact that an allegation has been made does not make it true. There was this story the other day about a woman who went to the market to make some purchases and a female gari seller alleged that the woman had stolen her N2, 500 since the woman had been at her kiosk when the money went missing. Despite protestations of innocence by the woman a mob stripped her, beat her to pulp and a man in the mob put an iron rod in her privates. Eventually, the gari seller found her money as she had forgotten that she kept it under a particular bag of gari. The gari seller simply vanished from the scene and the…