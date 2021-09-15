Osun APC: Oyetola vs Aregbesola

In this report, OLUWOLE IGE gives an insight into a number of unspoken issues involved in the feud within the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially the brickbats between the loyalists of Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and his successor as governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola.

