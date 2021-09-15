Senate passes bills to establish federal university, teaching hospitals in Ekiti, Nasarawa

The Senate on Wednesday passed two bills seeking to establish a federal university and teaching hospital in Ekiti and Nasarawa States, respectively for President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

The bills are the Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences Iyin, Ekiti State (Establishment) Bill, 2021, and Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

Both bills are sponsored by Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), and Tanko Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South).

The passage of both bills followed the presentation and clause by clause consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator…